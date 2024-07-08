Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brilliant barista from Haywards Heath has won third place in a prestigious world-wide contest.

Adbin Subedi, 25, who works at Costa Coffee’s store at 72 South Road, had entered Costa Coffee’s Global Barista of the Year competition after coming second in the chain’s UK&I Barista of the Year contest in April.

He competed against seven of Costa Coffee’s best baristas from around the world on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2-3.

Adbin said his is ‘incredibly honoured’ to have placed third. He said: “This experience has been both challenging and rewarding, pushing me to refine my skills and creativity in ways I never imagined. Competing against such talented baristas from around the world was inspiring, and I’m grateful the support from my team and customers in Haywards Heath.”

Adbin Subedi, 25, works at Costa Coffee’s store at 72 South Road, Haywards Heath. Photo: Costa Coffee

The final was at Heathrow’s Sofitel Hotel. Gennaro Pelliccia, Costa Coffee’s Master of Coffee, was Head Judge while Becky Craig, head of global learning and development, and Marco Magatti, product development director, were Sensory Judges.

The baristas competes in a series of challenges over the two days. One was ‘The Canvas’, where finalists created two identical Flat Whites and Cortos/Corados. Another was ‘The Detective’, where contestants had to identify the odd one out from six sets of three drinks through smell and taste.

The final challenge was ‘The Special' where the baristas had to create their own beverage – both hot and iced. Adbin’s was the ‘Miso White Chocolate Mocha Blend’.