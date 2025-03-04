Bexhill artist wins Dragon's Den's Theo Paphitis Small Business Award

Bexhill-on-sea based business Mouse & Meg gets an Instagram boost from Theo Paphitis.

A Bexhill based firm has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis. Last week, Laura Lawes, artist and founder of Mouse & Meg (a company designing unique and whimsical wall art for children and babies) tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his half a million Twitter, 50k+ Instagram and almost 300k LinkedIn followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 4,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK. 2025 sees the 15th anniversary of #SBS Small Business Sunday, since Theo launched it in October 2010.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐shared Laura’s message to his combined 800,000 Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram followers and as a result, the Mouse & Meg Instagram account reached a 15k follower milestone and extra orders for their hand drawn children print designs on their website www.mouseandmeg.com. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Laura said, “I have been running my small business for the past 18 months, and it has been a wonderful experience! I am continually building my catalogue of children’s prints and am hoping to diversify and produce more children’s products from my original artwork. It is great to have support from Theo because I am constantly trying to raise my profile, so the fact that Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following has been invaluable. It is such an honour to have won!”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Laura and her small business Mouse & Meg every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐post from Theo should post to him on X, LinkedIn or Instagram about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8 PM and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.