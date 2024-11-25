Bexhill Chamber launch £50k Centenary Fund for businesses.

After a year of discussions, negotiations and a general election delay Bexhill Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that we are launching our Centenary Fund for Businesses in December.

This £50k fund was directly negotiated with the Government through the Department of Levelling Up Communities and Housing (DLUCH) way back in November 2023 and is completely separate from any other “Levelling Up Funds” that are being administered by Rother, the De La Warr and the Town Board.

That means our Chamber can direct the fund towards projects that support business and the business community of our town without the restrictive criteria often associated with other Government grants.

2025 is Bexhill Chamber of Commerce’s centenary year, we have been serving our community for over one hundred years and we hope to be still serving Bexhill in another hundred years and are looking towards using this fund to create a lasting legacy.

Kieran Mullan MP launches Chamber Centenary Funds with Tracey Love and Howard Martin of Bexhill Chamber

Early in 2025 we will be distributing about £40k via applications from businesses, charities and social enterprises who want to work with us on creating legacy projects that actively support a positive business environment in Bexhill.

Appropriate bodies will be welcome to apply for funding for projects that meet our objectives of serving the wider business community. A panel made up of Chamber members working with our MP Kieran Mullan will consider applications that improve the public realm, create training initiatives or act as footfall drivers for the town. We hope that new projects will be proposed that are sustainable for the long term.

Bexhill Chamber have also agreed to allocate some of the funds towards making the business case for creating a Business Improvement District (BID) in Bexhill. By using a precept on business rates a BID will give businesses a direct say in the long-term regeneration of the town.

We estimate that through a BID we could raise about £100k per year for businesses to invest in town centre refurbishment, management and improved security. Both Eastbourne and Hastings run very successful BIDs as do over 350 other towns around the country. They are a proven model for bringing sustainable regeneration to towns in a way that many councils are unable to do.

Based around creating a system of town centre management that acts as a catalyst for the delivery of such things as markets, events, public realm improvements and better signage etc a BID gives businesses the capability to deliver to their own needs rather than the political whims of councils.

As a Chamber of Commerce we know that business is the life blood of our community that should be the loudest voice in how we regenerate and reinvigorate our town. Unfortunately, businesses are all too often seen as mere cash cows to be pumped harder for tax revenue. At Bexhill Chamber we believe in giving back as much as we possibly can and our Centenary Fund is a way for us all to work together to create a lasting legacy for Bexhill.