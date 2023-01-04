A shop in Bexhill is closing down, almost three years after it was saved from closure.

M&Co’s store in Devonshire Road is currently holding a closing down sale after the fashion chain went into administration just before Christmas.

It is the second time the company has gone into administration since 2020.

In April that year the Bexhill branch was saved from closure, as the company reduced its number of stores from 265 to 218.

M&Co in Bexhill

Assets were bought back by the founding family, according to the BBC.

But the company went into administration again on December 9, putting nearly 2,000 jobs at risk with 170 stores affected.

M&Co has had a presence in Bexhill for more than 20 years. The branch is expected to close within the next couple of months, the store said.

The company was first set up in 1834 as a pawnbrokers in Paisley, Scotland, before becoming a clothes retailer in the 1950s. Its stores were rebranded as M&Co in 2003.

