Bexhill commercial unit sold at auction

By Cliff Moore
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 14:20 BST
A commercial unit in Bexhill went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Mid-terrace 23 Devonshire Road was among 195 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers – the firm’s largest auction by lot numbers in 13 years.

Offered jointly with Oakfield Estate Agents, it was sold for £99,000 leasehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 18 September.

The property comprises a commercial unit occupying the ground floor and the lower ground floor and outside space to the rear.

AUCTION: 23 Devonshire Road, Bexhillplaceholder image
AUCTION: 23 Devonshire Road, Bexhill

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “We considered that this property located in the heart of Bexhill town centre within easy reach of various local and national retailers and Bexhill mainline railway station would suit a variety of uses, and we will be interested to see what happens to it.”

Tenure for the unit, with a total floor area 152 sq m, is the remainder of a 999-year lease from September 2006 at a peppercorn ground rental.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Closing date for the next auction, the seventh this year, is 6 October with the catalogue available from 9 October. Bidding goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.

