Bexhill commercial unit sold at auction

A commercial unit in Bexhill went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Mid-terrace 23 Devonshire Road was among 195 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers – the firm’s largest auction by lot numbers in 13 years.

Offered jointly with Oakfield Estate Agents, it was sold for £99,000 leasehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 18 September.

The property comprises a commercial unit occupying the ground floor and the lower ground floor and outside space to the rear.

AUCTION: 23 Devonshire Road, Bexhill

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “We considered that this property located in the heart of Bexhill town centre within easy reach of various local and national retailers and Bexhill mainline railway station would suit a variety of uses, and we will be interested to see what happens to it.”

Tenure for the unit, with a total floor area 152 sq m, is the remainder of a 999-year lease from September 2006 at a peppercorn ground rental.

