Bexhill darts hails 'Luke Littler Effect' for massive increase in sales

House of Darts, located in Bexhill has seen an increase in sales and people getting into the game after the rise of the teenage sports sensation.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 28th Mar 2024, 08:07 GMT
The House of Darts opening day, last year in AprilThe House of Darts opening day, last year in April
The House of Darts opening day, last year in April

The shop in East Sussex offers a range of darts, lighting, dartboards and much more for all dart enthusiast needs. You can even try out a range of darts on their demo dart board too.

Owner of the darts shop Craig Johnson said: “It’s been absolutely amazing, sales have been great. The industry is calling it the ‘Littler Effect’. We’re also getting a lot of youngsters getting involved in the sport. We getting 12 to 15-year-olds coming in with their parents and starting off with some beginner darts and working their way up from there.

"Seeing kids getting into it and actually get off the computers and mobile phones and enjoying the game has been phenomenal to see.”

The address to visit the House of Darts is Unit 4, The Mall, Western Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DX.

