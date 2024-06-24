Bexhill dental surgery to offer comprehensive range of services following expansion
Albany Dental, in Parkhurst Road, was taken over by the current owner Dr Giles Collyer in 2017 with just one surgery and a team of three.
After recognising his patients’ needs for additional services and support, Dr Giles invested in the premises over the last 12 months and it now houses three surgeries and an additional seven members of staff.
Local residents can now benefit from two dentists and two hygienists for a full range of dental services such as general check-ups, fillings, braces, implants and cosmetic treatments, as well as facial aesthetic treatments such as fillers and Botox from a fully-qualified practitioner.
Additionally, a new in-house denture lab led by experienced clinical denture technician Julia Burgess means the surgery can provide a full range of denture services including denture repairs which are often completed on the same day.
Keen to collaborate with local experts as far as possible, Albany also works closely with the established South Downs Dental Laboratory for its bridges, veneers, crowns and implants, which again means customers are benefiting from a fast and effective service.
“Since the coronavirus pandemic we were aware of the difficulty in finding dental treatment, so we wanted to expand to help our local community access good quality care and support,” said Giles.
“We are keeping our prices as low as possible to help as many people as we can. We’re a friendly team and take extra special care with those who are nervous about visiting a dentist or have not had dental treatment for a number of years.
"We appreciate it can be daunting, but at Albany we’re here to settle nerves and provide a personal service. We look forward to welcoming all new and existing customers to our fantastic, refurbished surgery.”
