Bexhill dental surgery to offer comprehensive range of services following expansion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bexhill dental surgery is able to offer the local community a more comprehensive range of services following a significant expansion.

Albany Dental, in Parkhurst Road, was taken over by the current owner Dr Giles Collyer in 2017 with just one surgery and a team of three.

After recognising his patients’ needs for additional services and support, Dr Giles invested in the premises over the last 12 months and it now houses three surgeries and an additional seven members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local residents can now benefit from two dentists and two hygienists for a full range of dental services such as general check-ups, fillings, braces, implants and cosmetic treatments, as well as facial aesthetic treatments such as fillers and Botox from a fully-qualified practitioner.

The Albany Dental Team.

Additionally, a new in-house denture lab led by experienced clinical denture technician Julia Burgess means the surgery can provide a full range of denture services including denture repairs which are often completed on the same day.

Keen to collaborate with local experts as far as possible, Albany also works closely with the established South Downs Dental Laboratory for its bridges, veneers, crowns and implants, which again means customers are benefiting from a fast and effective service.

“Since the coronavirus pandemic we were aware of the difficulty in finding dental treatment, so we wanted to expand to help our local community access good quality care and support,” said Giles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keeping our prices as low as possible to help as many people as we can. We’re a friendly team and take extra special care with those who are nervous about visiting a dentist or have not had dental treatment for a number of years.

One of the new surgeries