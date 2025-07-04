Bexhill garden flat needing work goes up for auction

A one-bedroom garden flat needing improvement in Bexhill-on-Sea is coming up for auction later this month.

Flat 1 at 3 West Parade is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Abbott & Abbott, it is listed with a leasehold guide price of £115,000 to £125,000-plus and a share of the freehold at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 24 July.

The property, with its own private entrance and a rear garden, is conveniently positioned within close proximity to the town centre and mainline railway station.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This self-contained purpose-built flat is located on the lower ground floor of a converted building set directly on the seafront in Bexhill-on-Sea.

“The vacant property offers potential for enhancement and may be suitable for either owner-occupation or investment purposes.”

Tenure is remainder of a 999-year lease from 29th September 1977 at a peppercorn ground rent

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/123/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 22 July and concludes on Thursday 24 July.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.