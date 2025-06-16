Bexhill holiday company joins elite of firms gaining "We Invest in People" Gold award

Bexhill-based Park Holidays UK has been recognised as one of Britain's leading employers in the hospitality industry after gaining a Gold accreditation from Investors in People (IIP).

And this week, the company's chief people officer, Jeff Howard, was joined by members of his team to receive the award certificate.

Park Holidays UK employs around 2,900 people during the peak season over its fifty-plus top rated holiday parks in Britain, all co-ordinated from its Glovers End, Bexhill central office.

The IIP Gold level award is achieved by just 17% of UK organisations seeking accreditation, and was presented to the group for its commitment to developing people, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and creating an environment where all employees can thrive.

Among the qualities judged as outstanding by IIP was Park Holidays UK's investment in career development, and creating a culture of empowerment, wellbeing, and mutual support.

The top Gold award was announced after the company underwent an independent top-to-toe audit on how staff at all levels are being inspired to reach their full potential.

Investors in People, formerly government-owned and now a community interest organisation, said the firm's policies have resulted in a committed, diverse and highly-motivated team.

Jeff Howard said that both the business and its customers benefit from the group's strong investment in training and development:

"Our group's success is all about our people, and they are front and centre of everything that we do to deliver excellent standards and service to our guests and holiday home owners.

"We are delighted to achieve the gold award for our commitment to the development of our teams, and thank everyone who works at Park Holidays for their engagement and hard work," said Jeff.

He adds that Park Holidays UK has a policy of promoting from within whenever possible which means its more senior roles are being filled by those with an intimate knowledge of the company.

The group says it also endeavours to recruit trainees locally, and this gives many younger people a reason not to move away from rural areas in order to seek long-term careers.

Tourism and hospitality are growing sectors in the UK economy, says Park Holidays UK, and it is delighted to be providing transferable skills to enable people to progress within them.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Park Holidays UK most sincerely on achieving the prestigious Gold accreditation from IIP.

"This is a fantastic result for any organisation, and it places Park Holidays amongst an elite of forward-looking employers who have shown that they fully understand the value of people."

There is more information about the company on its website at www.ParkHolidays.com