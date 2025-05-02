Bexhill maisonette needing improvement work sold at auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A three-bedroom maisonette needing improvement in Bexhill-on-Sea went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Flat 1 at 2 Woodville Road was among 168 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Burgess & Co, it was sold for £150,000 leasehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 1 May.

It is a substantial two-storey maisonette with private garden and a garage, situated in the town centre, just a short distance from the seafront, mainline railway station and De La Warr Pavilion.

AUCTION: Flat 1 at 2 Woodville Road , Bexhill

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “Although now in need of some improvement, we felt that once enhanced, it will be ideal for owner occupation, investment or alternative configurations, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease, from September 1982 at a current ground rental of £50 per annum.

