Bexhill salon named quadruple award winners

In 2023 The Orangery Hair Salon - Bexhill, had been awarded 3 finalist positions from the national UK hair and buisness awards, and this year, the salon was honoured to receive FOUR prestigious awards and would love to share the good news with the wider community.

The awards the Orangery Hair Salon have been awarded for 2025 are Finalists for ‘Best for Blondes Salon 2025’ ‘Best colour salon 2025’ & ‘Best Hair Extension Salon 2025’. Plus, Something more personal to Charleigh - The owner of the buisness, which has been a huge milestone for her was that she has been placed as ‘Buisness Person/Woman of the Year 2025’ & will be representing Bexhill at the National Hairdressing awards at a red carpet event in Birmingham later in the year.

These accolades are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion that have driven her journey in the hair industry.

I started my venture of running my own buisness at only 18 years old, and I feel these awards acknowledge the 11 years of effort I have invested in perfecting my craft, constantly staying updated with trends and training, but most importantly, delivering excellent services to my clients, with being a conscientious & dedicated employer.

One of the category entries for the awards

The best part of our job is helping others feel confident and beautiful, and to be commended for that in such a positive way really is so amazing.

Additionally, the Buisness person of the year award reflects the entrepreneurial spirit that has guided me in building and expanding my business. I have a team of four wonderful individuals, who are just as dedicated and committed and without them this wouldn’t be possible.

The Orangery Hair Salon as a business is passionate about their local community and, aside from providing hair services to their clients, they also help support and contribute towards causes such as The Heart Of Sidley light switch-on at Christmas, in addition to holding collaborative raffles with other local business, with the help of Bexhill North Councillor Abul Azad. Currently Charleigh & the Salon are fundraising for their local hospital, the conquest, specifically the children’s ward, and Resuss department which helped save Charleigh & Husband Ben, little boys life at only 10 days old. Charleigh & her sister Hannah are running the Hastings half marathon to raise these funds for both departments.

It has been an incredible and honourable journey, learning to balance creativity with management, whilst also welcoming my first child Otis, and this award reinforces my commitment to providing quality services while fostering a positive and supportive work environment for my team, whilst learning how to become the best mother I can be. I want to encourage other young business owners and young women with big dreams to chase them, because I’ve shown even with a busy life, a new baby, and a heavy flow of work. Anything is possible.

The salons most loved mascot - Baby Otis

I am deeply grateful to my clients, & dedicated staff, my wonderful husband, mum and dad - not forgetting the community for their continuous support. These achievements would not have been possible without their trust and encouragement.

As we look ahead, Charleigh is so excited about the future and the opportunity to inspire and create beauty, both through her work, and working towards a new training academy with the example of entrepreneurship.