Bexhill shop to close - this is when

A shop in Bexhill is closing down, as a major fashion retailer confirms fresh store closures across the UK.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST

M&Co’s store in Devonshire Road is one of a number of branches that are shutting their doors after the fashion chain went into administration just before Christmas last year.

As reported in the national press, administrators at Teneo put the firm up for sale with an auction deadline for interested buyers.

M&Co's brand and intellectual property was also sold to Yours Clothing but the stores were not, so all of M&Co’s 170 branches will be closing.

M&Co in Bexhill
M&Co in Bexhill

The company has gone into administration twice since 2020.

In April that year the Bexhill branch was saved from closure, as the company reduced its number of stores from 265 to 218.

Assets were bought back by the founding family, according to the BBC.

But the company went into administration again on December 9 last year, putting nearly 2,000 jobs at risk with 170 stores affected.

M&Co has had a presence in Bexhill for more than 20 years.

The Bexhill branch confirmed on its Facebook page that it will be closing on Thursday, April 20.

M&Co was first set up in 1834 as a pawnbrokers in Paisley, Scotland, before becoming a clothes retailer in the 1950s. Its stores were rebranded as M&Co in 2003.

