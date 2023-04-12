A shop in Bexhill is closing down, as a major fashion retailer confirms fresh store closures across the UK.

M&Co’s store in Devonshire Road is one of a number of branches that are shutting their doors after the fashion chain went into administration just before Christmas last year.

As reported in the national press, administrators at Teneo put the firm up for sale with an auction deadline for interested buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&Co's brand and intellectual property was also sold to Yours Clothing but the stores were not, so all of M&Co’s 170 branches will be closing.

M&Co in Bexhill

The company has gone into administration twice since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April that year the Bexhill branch was saved from closure, as the company reduced its number of stores from 265 to 218.

Assets were bought back by the founding family, according to the BBC.

But the company went into administration again on December 9 last year, putting nearly 2,000 jobs at risk with 170 stores affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&Co has had a presence in Bexhill for more than 20 years.

The Bexhill branch confirmed on its Facebook page that it will be closing on Thursday, April 20.