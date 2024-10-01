Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique, which is based in Sidley, said she takes out-of-season dresses and sells them all for under £600.

She said: “These dresses are brand new and have a price tag of four figures, but I don't sell them at that price. These dresses are all out-of-season wedding dresses that the local wedding shops want to get rid of so they can make way for new stock.

“My dresses here are all under £600 each and I give them a new lease of life to stop them potentially going to landfill or gathering dust at the bottom of a wedding shop.

“I feel that it’s supporting anybody that they don’t need a bank loan to get married. Everybody can have a designer dress but not the price tag.”

Laura, who runs her business from her home, also stocks a range of prom and bridesmaid’s dresses, which all cost under £200 each, she said, and come from local wedding shops.

She added: “I started One Moment In Time because I found it difficult finding a wedding dress myself. The wedding industry is not very kind when it comes to dress sizes so being a curvier woman I could not just walk into a shop and be able to freely try on more than one dress.

“So I feel really passionate in wanting to give everybody a chance to shine and love who they are. I stock sizes eight to 30 in wedding dresses and sizes eight to 18 for prom dresses.”

Laura said she hopes to expand her business in the future and run a shop in the High Street, which would include suit hire and dresses for the mother of the bride.

More information about her business can be found at www.onemomentintimebridalboutique.co.uk.

1 . Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Photo: staff

2 . Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Photo: staff

3 . Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Photo: staff

4 . Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Photo: staff