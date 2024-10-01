Bexhill woman's business helping give wedding dresses a 'new lease of life'

By Richard Gladstone
Published 1st Oct 2024, 15:10 BST
A Bexhill woman’s business is helping give old wedding dresses a new lease of life.

Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique, which is based in Sidley, said she takes out-of-season dresses and sells them all for under £600.

She said: “These dresses are brand new and have a price tag of four figures, but I don't sell them at that price. These dresses are all out-of-season wedding dresses that the local wedding shops want to get rid of so they can make way for new stock.

“My dresses here are all under £600 each and I give them a new lease of life to stop them potentially going to landfill or gathering dust at the bottom of a wedding shop.

“I feel that it’s supporting anybody that they don’t need a bank loan to get married. Everybody can have a designer dress but not the price tag.”

Laura, who runs her business from her home, also stocks a range of prom and bridesmaid’s dresses, which all cost under £200 each, she said, and come from local wedding shops.

She added: “I started One Moment In Time because I found it difficult finding a wedding dress myself. The wedding industry is not very kind when it comes to dress sizes so being a curvier woman I could not just walk into a shop and be able to freely try on more than one dress.

“So I feel really passionate in wanting to give everybody a chance to shine and love who they are. I stock sizes eight to 30 in wedding dresses and sizes eight to 18 for prom dresses.”

Laura said she hopes to expand her business in the future and run a shop in the High Street, which would include suit hire and dresses for the mother of the bride.

More information about her business can be found at www.onemomentintimebridalboutique.co.uk.

Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill.

1. Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill.

Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Photo: staff

Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill.

2. Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill.

Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Photo: staff

Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill.

3. Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill.

Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Photo: staff

Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill.

4. Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill.

Laura Hedger, owner of One Moment In Time Bridal Boutique in Bexhill. Photo: staff

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BexhillSidley