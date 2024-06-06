BHBiz24 organisers celebrate as more than 250 people attend the biggest business awards in Mid Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrating the staff and companies of a vibrant forward-looking business community, Burgess Hill Business Parks Association (BHBPA) held its biennial awards last month.

The event took place on Friday, May 24, at the Amex Stadium in Brighton with more than 250 in attendance.

BHBPA has now announced this year’s winners.

The Bright Star award went to Mike Abbott, marketing manager at Mid Sussex Golf Club, for his commitment to providing first-class service.

250 guests at the 20th Anniversary of BHBPA – The BHBiz24 Business Awards. Image: Gibson Blanc Photography

Green Champion was won by Consort Frozen Foods. Recycling, renewables, electric vehicles, cycle schemes and solar power will all help to reduce emissions by 15 per cent by 2030.

Charity Champion went to Rubix VT, the generosity and passion for their chosen charities was impressive.

Team of Stars was awarded to Flexibility Matters, showing flexible working go hand in hand with innovating and succeeding.

Star Apprentice was awarded to Jaden Corner – PVL UK, taking ownership of his learning as well as excelling in the workplace.

Susan Fleet MBE – Lifetime Achievement Award to the Business Community. Image: Gibson Blanc Photography

Future Talent & Skills Champion went to BSE|3D. Local careers engagement and a commitment to apprenticeships, the MD Phillip Todd also established the Mid-Sussex Science Week.

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Champion was won by International Logistics Group (ILG), with a culture of inclusion, enhancing employee engagement and driving innovation and organisational success.

Community Champion was awarded to Community Transport Sussex (Bluebird), highly valued by the community, providing a vital role in improving the lives of their passengers.

BHBPA Chief Executive Richard Cox congratulating Nick Broom and team as they go up to accept their award. Image: Gibson Blanc Photography

Winning Workplace was awarded to Bennett Oakley for its great working environment, staff are encouraged to support one another in an inclusive workplace.

Businessperson of the Year went to Tim Rylatt – Growth Coach. Tim is not just inspiring SME owners, but empowering and enabling them to become the business leaders they want to be.

The night’s big award was for Best Business. Presented to Nick Broom and his team at PVL UK, the company has a strong CSR programme, a strong social conscience and impressive investments to support the growth of the business.

And finally, BHBPA presented a Lifetime Achievement to Susan Fleet MBE, this was met by a spontaneous standing ovation in recognition of her dedication and commitment to the local business community.

Rodger Black (left) with Michael Stratford from Community Transport Sussex

Community Transport Sussex ‘thrilled and honored’

Community Transport Sussex Matt Roberts CEO said the company was ‘thrilled and honored’ to receive the Community Champion award. He said: “This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our entire team. Winning this award is particularly meaningful because it highlights the impact of our services on the community as our mission is to provide vital transportation for individuals who are unable to use public services, ensuring they remain connected and supported.”

