A shop in Bexhill town centre that closed recently could be turned into the site of a new bar.

Priceless, a framing shop in Devonshire Road, closed on July 31.

A sign has gone up on the shop window for an application to change the use of the premises.

The notice by Paul and Sandra Crone reads: “(We) hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at Rother District Council for the grant of a premises licence at 69 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, and known as Priceless.

“The application is to change the premises to a public house called The Strand with the following licensable activities: Sale of alcohol on the premises and provision of regulated entertainment, including live music, recorded music.”

The proposed hours of operation would be Monday to Sunday, 11am to 11pm.

The notice also says that members of the public can make comments on the application until tomorrow (Wednesday, August 15).

Priceless had been in Bexhill town centre for many years.

Ahead of the shop closing at the end of last month, a note was placed on the window by Priceless, thanking everyone for their custom.

It read: “It is with deep sadness and regret that I have decided to close on July 31, 2024. This shop has been my life for over 45 years and it has been a very hard decision to close due to rising costs.

“My heartfelt thanks to Sally, Hollie and Angela who have kept us ticking over in my absence over the last five years. Many thanks to our loyal customers too. Good luck to you all. Much love. Sandra.”