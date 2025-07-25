Bidding war as Brighton patio flat sold at auction

A bidding war erupted as a patio flat in need of refurbishment in a popular residential area of Brighton was sold at auction this week.

Garden Flat at 2A Coronation Street was among 170 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £180,000, with a share of the freehold, at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 24 July.

A total of 59 bids from nine bidders drove the sale price to £80,000 above the guide price.

SOLD: 20 High Street, Shoreham

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This one really took off with rival bids flooding in until the last minute.

“We considered that, although now in need of refurbishment throughout, this flat has the potential to be a great addition to a rental portfolio or ideal for a holiday let or Air BnB – and our bidders agreed.

“We also felt that the lower ground floor living room/bedroom could be divided into separate rooms and there is a handy door directly on to the walled rear paved patio garden with southerly aspect.”

The property is situated just off the Lewes Road between Franklin Road and Hartington Road, with comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities nearby.

AUCTION: Garden Flat at 2A Coronation Street, Brighton

In nearby Shoreham, a shop and upper parts in need of complete refurbishment in Shoreham went under the auctioneer’s gavel.

Mid-terrace 20 High Street was sold for £165,000 freehold.

The bay-fronted property is arranged over four floors as a ground floor retail unit plus basement and two upper floors.

Richard added: “We had strong pre-sale interest in this property which led to a good result for both vendor and purchaser.

“Our buyers could see the potential in a property in need of complete refurbishment throughout, but with planning consent in place to convert the upper floors to self-contained flat.

“We considered that it provided an ideal opportunity as a project for an owner-occupier perhaps wishing to live above the shop or an investor who could let the property to generate a good income once works have been carried out – and we will be fascinated to see what the future holds.”

The property is situated in in the busy commercial thoroughfare of the High Street of expanding Shoreham, located between Worthing and Brighton.

The area is occupied by many multiples including Boots, the Co-op and Santander, with a nearby Shoreham beach providing a range of recreational facilities.

