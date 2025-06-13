Bidding war as Hastings pub sold at auction

A former pub in Hastings went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week after a bidding war.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke Of Wellington pub at 28-29 High Street was among 166 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £303,000 after 50 bids were received at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 12 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located at the heart of the Old Town, the vacant property comprises a bar area and cellar with a five-bedroom maisonette on the upper floor.

AUCTION SALE: 45 Harley Shute Road, St. Leonards

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This one really took off and we had multiple bids driving up the sale price which resulted in an excellent outcome for both vendor and purchaser.

“Our buyer has acquired a property located close to many shops, restaurants and amenities and which may have potential for alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

A detached bungalow needing improvement at 45 Harley Shute Road, St. Leonards was sold for £267,000 freehold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This three-bedroom bungalow, is located in a predominantly residential area on the outskirts of St. Leonards within easy reach of the sea front, the town centre, Warrior Square railway station and Bexhill.

SOLD: Duke of Wellington, Hastings

Jade said: “We considered that although in need of improvement throughout, the bungalow, on site extending to 0.09 hectare (0.22 acres), may have the potential for development, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 22 July and concludes on Thursday 24 July. Closing date for entries is Monday 30 June and the catalogue is available from Thursday 3 July.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.