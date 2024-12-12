Bidding war over Heathfield cottage

An attractive three-bedroom semi-detached character cottage in need of updating and reconfiguration near Heathfield was sold at auction this week after a bidding war.

Fairfield Cottage at Cross In Hand was among 149 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with BTF Partnership, it went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £205,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 11 December.

Sam Kinloch, director and senior auction appraiser, said: “This one really took off, with strong pre-sale interest translating into sustained bidding.

“Our purchaser has acquired an excellent property which will make a fantastic home or could be let to generate a good income once works have been carried out.”

The cottage retains some original features and has a garage and driveway with two timber outbuildings with the gardens extending to 0.16 hectares (0.4 acres).

The property is on the north side of the A267 between Cross in Hand and Heathfield with local shopping facilities and amenities easily accessible.

Also sold at the auction was a mid-terrace property at 3 Stream Cottages, Horam, Heathfield, which went under the gavel at £165,000 after competitive bidding.

The two-bedroom cottage is let on a protected statutory tenancy at £3,600 per annum.

It is located a short distance from Horam village, close to various shops, cafés and primary school. The A267 is within easy reach offering easy access to both Tunbridge Wells and Uckfield.

Clive Emson Auctioneers was awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.

Founded 35 years ago, the independent firm was also shortlisted for Community Champion of the Year, winning silver, and Website of the Year.

The first auction of eight in 2025 by Clive Emson Auctioneers concludes on 6 February, with bidding live from 4 February.

Lot entries close on 13 January, with the catalogue available online from 16 January.