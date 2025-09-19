Bidding war over house in Rye affected by landslip

An auction bidding war erupted over a substantial detached house affected by a landslip in Rye before it was sold this week.

Curlew House at 18 Military Road was among 195 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers – the firm’s largest auction by lot numbers in 13 years.

The auctioneer’s gavel eventually came down at £337,000 after 85 bids at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 18 September.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This one really took off, with strong pre-auction interest translating into competitive bidding, driving the sale price up to £187,000 above the original guide.

“Our bidders could see the potential here in that, despite being affected by a landslip with property is in need of repair and improvement, the site may offer potential for development subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property is located on the outskirts of the Cinque Port town, boasting views across to Romney Marsh

It is within easy reach of various local and national retailers in the town as well as many local schools, supermarkets and the railway station.

The site extends to approximately 0.13 hectares (0.32 acres).

A detached thatched cottage in need of repair on 1.36 acres of land in a village setting near Rye was also sold at the auction.

Offered jointly with Moloney Country Property, Brooks Farm in New Road, Northiam, went under the gavel at £441,000 freehold.

The property is adjacent to open farmland, also includes an outbuilding with a self-contained former art studio attached.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This characterful thatched cottage nestles on a plot extending to 0.55 hectares (1.36 acres) of mature gardens, woodland and bluebell paths and a pond.

“Our purchaser could see that although the property is in need of repair, it will make an excellent and unique home once works have been carried out.”

In nearby Icklesham, a parcel of land with planning consent in place for two commercial units, parking and landscaping was sold for £55,000 freehold.

Offered jointly with Just Property, the land at East Broad Street and land at Mill Chouse Farm in Main Road, measures approximately half an acre.

The land, extending to 0.22 hectares (0.57 acres), is in a semi-rural position with as established access. The site is gated and partially overgrown, with a caravan positioned on site and no permanent buildings currently in place.

Planning permission was granted last December by Rother District Council for two permanent commercial storage units, to be contained within a single building, along with associated parking facilities.

Consent was also granted in 2022 for the proposed placement of two storage containers, including concrete bases, gravel track access and improved boundary treatments, subject to conditions, for which works have commenced.

Jade added: “With planning permission already in place, we considered this lot ideal for an investor or developer seeking a quick start on a project – and our bidders agreed.”

A vacant lock-up garage in Rye – Garage 23, North Salts – was sold for £24,000 freehold. The single lock-up garage is located in a predominantly residential area, a short distance from Rye town centre.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Closing date for the next auction, the seventh this year, is 6 October with the catalogue available from 9 October. Bidding goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.