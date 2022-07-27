Big plans as Christmas market set to return to Chichester

Woodlands Crafts Event Management, which has been operating Christmas markets in the city for 11 years, has made plans to return for the festive season.

The company is seeking street trading consent from Chichester District Council to set up a number of stands in North Street and East Street from December 3 to 23.

A announcement on the company’s website reads: “Visitors will be able to choose from an eclectic mix of unique and quality gifts, fascinating and beautiful crafts, and stunning artwork. With scrumptious speciality food and drink stands, offering delicious temptations to take home, as well as the chance to enjoy food-on-the-go, from our amazing festive caterers, this will be Christmas with a difference in Chichester!

Chichester in Christmas glory. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-201018008

“You’ll find a carefully handpicked selection of exhibitors offering high quality, interesting products.

Among a host of superb gift ideas will be handmade ceramics, original artwork, seasonal gifts, glassware, unique jewellery, giftware, traditional toys, artisan cheeses, homemade pickles and chutney, seasonal decorations and so much more. This event and this inspiring location form a fantastic combination of all good things when it comes to Christmas shopping, all with the reassurance of quality and service you can expect at a Woodland Crafts event.

“When it comes to Christmas shopping, what could be easier? Why not make Chichester your destination this year? As well as the Christmas Market, you’ll find some of the country’s finest shops, cafés and restaurants in this beautiful historic city.