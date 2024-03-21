Bike shop owner bids goodbye to customers as Bognor Regis shop closes for the last time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bognor Regis Bike Hub, on Aldwick Road, first opened over five years ago, because Mr Bell felt Bognor Regis needed a dedicated cycling shop; committed to repairing bikes, selling equipment and promoting cycle culture throughout the district.

"Initially I started working out of the corner of a warehouse, and then I got hold of the shop on Aldwick Road,” Mr Bell said. “I’ve always been very keen on cycling and, more importantly, encouraging people to go cycling. And, with the best will in the world, there was nowhere locally encouraging people to do that.”

So, that’s exactly what Mr Bell set out to create. As well as bikes, bike repair kits and bike rentals, the shop also sells maps of cycling routes and works hard to put people in touch with local cycling groups.

The shop’s last day is Saturday, March 30, and Mr Bell said his time on Aldwick Road has sped by faster than a Raleigh Roadster: “It’s gone by really quickly. During lockdown we were allowed to stay open and we were just insanely busy because everyone wanted to go out and explore. But it was a bit of a bitter irony because everyone thought it was lovely to go out cycling without so many cars, and as soon as lockdown ended everyone was back in the car."

It was hard for Mr Bell to bid adieu to a project about which he is obviously so passionate, but, with the shop going up for sale later this year, he realised something had to change: “I’m sixty now, so I had to think ‘do I want to carry on doing this, and, in my later years, regret not having gone cycling round the South of France or something?’