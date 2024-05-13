Billingshurst company recognised as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Billinghurst-based business PMW Marketing is celebrating after being recognised as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, powered by WorkL.

Recognised as one of the top employers in the UK in the small organisation category (10 to 49 employees), the Sussex-based full-service marketing agency, which was founded by MD Peter Sutton 30 years ago, had to meet strict criteria that included completing a staff engagement survey.

This nationwide workplace survey honours and celebrates Britain's top employers - which number over 500 organisations across industries and sizes - and acknowledges the best workplaces for women, LGBTQIA+ community, disabled employees, ethnic minorities, younger and older workers, and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards survey uses 26 questions from WorkL’s employee engagement survey, developed by behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, business leaders, academics and other independent parties to most accurately monitor employee engagement, wellbeing and discretionary effort in the workplace. To achieve a high overall engagement score, an organisation must score well across WorkL’s six-step framework:

National World

1. Reward and Recognition

2. Instilling Pride

3. Information Sharing

4. Empowerment

5. Wellbeing

6. Job Satisfaction

PMW Marketing achieved a rating of ‘Excellent’ for all six, scoring 93% for empowerment, 91% for job satisfaction, 90% for wellbeing, 89% for both reward & recognition and instilling pride, and 88% for information sharing with an overall engagement score of 90%. The company’s Net Promotor Score (NPS), which is calculated using responses to the question which asks employees whether they would recommend PMW as a workplace to friends and family, was ‘excellent’ at 66 with 76% saying they would actively promote the business.

Peter Sutton, founder and managing director of PMW Marketing, said: “I am beyond proud of our team and what they do each day to make PMW an inclusive and caring culture that puts people at the heart of everything we do. It is a great honour and huge achievement to be recognised as a top employer by The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, powered by WorkL. As a team, we are always striving to be better, do better and deliver better – whether that’s the environment we work in, or the clients we take care of. This recognition is testament to every individual at PMW who walks through the doors each day and does more than just turn up for work. The whole team without exception puts their all into making our workplace somewhere where creativity, collaboration and camaraderie aren’t just talked about, but are woven into our DNA. Team PMW continues to go beyond what is expected of them and I couldn’t be more pleased to be part of it.”

Chris Longcroft, EVP Publisher, The Times and The Sunday Times, said: “All organisations are only as good as the people they employ and retain. The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards recognise companies that are innovating to create an engaged and fulfilling working environment for all and in so doing they are creating the best possible platform for business success. To be named on The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list is a true recognition of excellence and I congratulate those organisations who made the grade this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Mark Price, Founder of WorkL, said: “I’m absolutely delighted for this year's winners of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work, powered by WorkL. Many Congratulations to you all. We’ve been absolutely blown away by just how many brilliant companies entered the awards in the hopes of being recognised, so it’s a real achievement to have made the list. WorkL are proud to power these awards and support organisations in retaining and recruiting the very best employees.”

Zoe Thomas, editor of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, said: “It is my pleasure to introduce the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024. These include a huge range of businesses and not-for-profits, from innovative start-ups with a handful of employees to big multinational corporations staffed by thousands. The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024 span all industry sectors and are located throughout the UK. Uniting them is the commitment to make their organisation a better place to work for everyone, and there is no limit to the creative lengths they go to to engage employees. Why have a job just anywhere when you could be carving out a career at a Sunday Times Best Place to Work?”