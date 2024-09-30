Billingshurst company wins coveted Third Sector award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Billingshurst-based PMW Marketing is celebrating a major achievement after being named Communications Agency of the Year at the prestigious Third Sector Awards 2024. The accolade recognises an agency that delivers outstanding communications campaigns or provides exceptional support to charities.

PMW earned the award for its innovative and philanthropic initiative, DO30, launched in July 2023 to mark the company’s 30th anniversary. The project set out to support 30 remarkable charities and community groups by offering them pro bono marketing services and assistance.

To encourage public involvement, PMW invited the public and third-sector representatives to nominate charities and causes in need of support. The scope of these nominations went beyond marketing services, offering opportunities for PMW staff to volunteer their time and expertise. Activities ranged from completing garden projects and assisting at events to participating in fundraising challenges.

Throughout the initiative, PMW’s contributions included website design, producing both digital and print marketing materials, social media audits, brand strategy development, and launching targeted PR campaigns. The agency also provided practical training to empower charities with long-term marketing knowledge. Additionally, tangible donations, such as children’s pyjamas and notebooks, were made, and a comprehensive ‘how-to’ marketing guide was created to help charities with their future efforts.

Peter Sutton & Gemma Lewis collecting the Third Sector award

The Third Sector Awards shine a light on the incredible work of individuals and organisations within the charity sector, celebrating their unwavering dedication and positive impact on communities. The awards underscore the importance of collaboration and collective action in driving meaningful change.

Peter Sutton, Founder and Managing Director of PMW, expressed his pride in the recognition:

"I am so proud and pleased that PMW has been recognised for our efforts with DO30. When we began planning how to celebrate 30 years in business, the team’s response was inspiring. Rather than focusing on a celebration for ourselves, they wanted to give back to our community. DO30 became the perfect way to achieve that. Every member of the team contributed to making a genuine difference in people’s lives. Working with so many wonderful local charities and groups has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and the positive feedback we received was truly heartwarming. We are already looking forward to supporting other charities in 2025.”

Among the many charities PMW supported were Action Medical Research, Sussex Green Living, Headway, Children’s Hospital Pyjamas, and Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity.

Glenys Creese, CEO of Dame Vera Lynn’s Children’s Charity, praised PMW’s contributions:

“Thank you to PMW for their help in creating the posters, leaflets and social media before our event, which enabled the charity to ensure that as many people as possible booked their Christmas trees for collection and made donations to us. We collected just over 200 trees and raised over £3,600.”

Reflecting on the journey of PMW, Peter Sutton added:

"Over the past 30 years, we’ve encountered our fair share of challenges, but we’ve always found ways to overcome them. DO30 was our opportunity to acknowledge that resilience by giving back to our community, and I’m thrilled that the judges recognised the impact of our work.”

PMW Marketing’s DO30 initiative not only showcased their commitment to giving back but also set an inspiring example of how businesses can use their expertise and resources to strengthen the local community. For more information on DO30 or to nominate a charity that could be supported by PMW in 2025, please visit www.pmwcom.co.uk.