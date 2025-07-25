Billingshurst flat needing updating sold at auction

A ground floor flat needing updating in Billingshurst was sold at auction this week.

One-bedroom 1 Roman Way was among 170 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It went under the gavel at £75,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 24 July.

The flat, with parking, forms part of the ground floor of a purpose-built development of apartments with parking spaces.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This was a classic auction sale – a realistically priced property in a good location.

“The flat is located in popular Biilingshurst and is within easy walking distance of comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities including the mainline railway station.

“It provides light and spacious accommodation but is now in need of updating and re-decoration – and our buyer could see the potential here once works have been carried out.”

Billingshurst is situated just off the A272 between Horsham and Petworth, with excellent road links to London, Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby A24.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 16 September and concludes on Thursday 18 September. Closing date for entries is 26 August, with the catalogue available from 29 August.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.