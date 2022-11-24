Block of flats could pop up by Polegate Railway Station

A five-storey block of flats could be built by Polegate Railway Station if plans are given the green light.

Plans have been submitted to Wealden District Council for the apartment block to be built in a car park by the station which also serves the Co-op in High Street. The site sits adjacent to the train line and is surrounded by residential buildings.

If approved, it would contain 36 apartments across four storeys, with the ground floor being used for 49 parking spaces for residents, bike and bin storage. The pedestrian entrance would be just off Roy Martin Way, a second pedestrian entrance is also located on the south boundary of the site.

The building would have apartments starting at one-beds for two people, and go up to three-beds for four people. A lot of the apartments would also have access to a private balcony.

Members of the public can comment on the plans until December 23 (ref: WD/2022/1216/MAJ).

