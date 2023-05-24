Edit Account-Sign Out
Bognor and Worthing area property entrepreneurs celebrate merger

PS&B and CG Spratt & Son, two of the oldest established firms in Chartered Surveying and Property Management in the area, have announced their merger.
By Rebecca ShepherdContributor
Published 24th May 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:28 BST
Chris Spratt and Peter Hewett shake hands in front of CG Spratt & Sons following business merger Chris Spratt and Peter Hewett shake hands in front of CG Spratt & Sons following business merger
Chris Spratt and Peter Hewett shake hands in front of CG Spratt & Sons following business merger

PS&B and C G Spratt & Son are committed to a smooth and seamless transition process for their clients, ensuring uninterrupted service and maintaining high standards of professionalism. The existing clients will continue to work with their existing contacts.

Michael Barber, Director of PS&B said, "We are delighted to announce this partnership which marks an exciting chapter for both firms, giving a presence in Bognor, Worthing, Brighton as well as Portsmouth."

Echoing these sentiments, Chris Spratt said: "We are delighted to join forces with PS&B. Our shared values and complementary strengths will position us to offer an enhanced service to all our clients with future opportunities for the employees of both Companies."

The PS&B Group has a proud heritage dating back to 1825. Similarly, CG Spratt & Son have been operating as surveyors and estate agents in Worthing since 1948. Both firms have built a strong reputation for delivering a comprehensive range of professional property services, including residential and commercial sales, lettings, property management and RICS regulated valuations.

Related topics:Bognor