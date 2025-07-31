Bradley Electrical in Bognor Regis have been Shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Electrical - the Bognor Regis based small business – is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards in the Best Small Business and Best Family Business category.

‘We have been serving the residents of West Sussex and beyond for a fair few years, and every year we are more and more grateful for the customers who were with us at the start and those have joined us along the way. Our business has grown because of the customers we have and the opportunities you have given us over the years. Serving everyone from changing batteries in your smoke alarm to a new socket in your kitchen right up to the complete rewires and solar panel installations. From a local resident to a building contractor, we love working with you all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are committed to providing exceptional service and building trust with our customers. Being part of this fantastic community means the world to us! Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey. Here’s to many more years of honesty, integrity, and great service!’

Which? Trusted Traders since 2014

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK. Exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

The UK Small Business Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That is why they are celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

Connect with BRADLEY ELECTRICAL

www.bradleyelectrical.co.uk

Facebook - Bradley Electrical

Instagram – bradley_electrical_bognor