Bognor Regis Business Lunch is launched by group of local businesses

Local firms Reynolds, Wannops LLP and PS&B are delighted to announce the successful launch of the Bognor Regis Business Lunch, a new regular networking event designed to bring together professionals from across the region.

Following a fantastic first event in September 2025, the organisers are now preparing for the second Bognor Regis Business Lunch, which will take place on 26th November at Bognor Regis Golf Club.

The Business Lunch will be a bi-monthly gathering, held on the last Wednesday of every other month, offering guests the chance to connect, share ideas, and enjoy great company in a relaxed and welcoming setting. Attendees will enjoy a two-course meal, priced at £29.95 per person.

“We’re proud to organise these events, not for profit, but because we truly believe in the value they bring to the community,” said the organisers. “A great deal of care and time goes into making them special, and we’re delighted to see them growing into something people genuinely look forward to.”

The Bognor Regis Business Lunch aims to strengthen business relationships, spark collaboration, and support the continued growth of the local business community.

Anyone interested in attending or learning more please email: [email protected]