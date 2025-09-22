Bognor Regis care home announces experienced general manager ahead of November opening

Bradshaw Lodge, a brand-new residential and dementia care home opening in Bognor Regis this November, has announced the appointment of Marie Louis as its General Manager.

Bradshaw Lodge will provide high-quality residential, dementia, and respite care for up to 66 people. All bedrooms will boast ensuite wet rooms, and a unique all-inclusive fee will offer residents and families peace of mind with no hidden or unexpected costs.

Marie brings over 20 years of experience in the Health and Social Care sector, including more than a decade in senior management roles.

Marie’s commitment to excellence is underpinned by a Master’s Degree (MSc) in Leadership and Management in Health and Social Care, equipping her with the skills champion person-centred care.

Marie said, ‘I am honoured to be leading Bradshaw Lodge from its very beginning. For me, care is about more than meeting needs—it’s about creating a home where people feel safe, valued, and part of a community.

‘I look forward to working with residents, families, our team members, and the wider community to make Bradshaw Lodge a warm, welcoming place that enriches people’s lives.’

Outside of her working life, Marie enjoys running half marathons and raising funds for local charities. She also remains actively engaged in current care standards and innovations, with particular interests in Positive Behavioural Support (PBS), dementia care best practices, and person-centred planning.

Bradshaw Lodge will hold an official Grand Opening for the local community on 20th November from 14:00 until 16:00, where all will be welcome for an afternoon of celebration and VIP tours of the home.

Bradshaw Lodge is located on Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO22 9PA. To find out more about living at Bradshaw Lodge, call 01243 680409, email [email protected], or visit the Bradshaw Lodge website.