Bognor Regis comes together to support embattled Ukraine

Collections have appeared all over town and many have reported considerable success. Businesses and organisations are accepting food, hygiene products, medicine and more to send off to frontline troops and displaced refugees.

One such collection is taking place at the Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Clarence Road. Residents can donate items from 9am to 11am and Wednesdays from 3pm to 5pm.

From there, packages are to be delivered to Ukraine via Poland.

Staff at the EU supermarket, in High Street, Bognor Regis

Another collection is taking place at EU Supermarket, High Street. Customers are invited to drop off their donations in a trolley near the tills whenever the shop is open. Staff say everything except clothes, of which there are already too many, are welcome.

Donations will be shipped to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and staff member Aga Slawinska said the response has been inspiring.

“Every day we have at least four or five full trollies of donations,” she explained.