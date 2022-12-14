M&Co, which has a branch in London Road in the town, went into administration on Friday (December 9).
Nearly 2,000 jobs are at risk with 170 sites across the country. It is the second time the firm collapsed into administration, the first time being in 2020. Assets were bought back by the founding family, according to the BBC.
High street businesses have faced a number of challenges in the wake of the pandemic, which lead to changing shopping habits, and more recently a cost-of-living crisis affecting businesses and individuals alike.