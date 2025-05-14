Bognor school scores new sports kits thanks to Nisa Local donation

Pupils at The Regis School in Bognor Regis are set to benefit from brand-new sports kits, thanks to a generous donation of £880 from Nisa Local Chichester Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation will fund updated football, rugby, and cricket team shirts for students competing in local, county, and national competitions.

The new kits will be worn by male and female pupils from Year 7 through to 6th Form, helping them feel smart, special, and proud to represent their school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation was made possible through Co-op Wholesale’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity, which raises funds via the sale of Co-op own brand products in Co-op Wholesale partner stores – including Nisa Local Chichester Road.

Making a Difference Locally

Every time a customer purchases one of these products, a percentage is added to the store's MADL fund, enabling donations to worthy causes in the local area.

Ragin Patel, owner of Nisa Local in Bognor Regis, which nominated The Regis School for the donation, said: “Supporting our local community is really important to us, and we know how much this donation will mean to the students at The Regis School. We're delighted to help provide the pupils with smart new kits they can wear with pride in their competitions.”

Kate Carroll, Social Value Lead at Co-op Wholesale, added: “It’s fantastic to see our retailers continuing to make such a positive difference to local communities. Thanks to the generosity of Ragin and his customers, this donation will ensure hundreds of students have the opportunity to take part in sport feeling proud and confident to represent their school.”

Since opening, Nisa Local Chichester Road in Bognor Regis has raised over £3,000 for local causes, supporting initiatives that make a meaningful impact on the community.