Bognor sugar flower artist launces sugar flower subscription box

Renowned sugar flower artist and cake maker, Lyn Cooper from Bognor Regis, unveils an innovative monthly subscription service for cake decorators and flower enthusiasts, just in time for Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the realm of confectionery craftsmanship, Lyn Cooper, the visionary behind Crafty Cakes in Bognor Regis and The Sugar Flower Academy, has unwrapped an enticing holiday surprise—a Sugar Flower Subscription Box. With over 25 years of teaching experience and a portfolio that boasts accolades from the British Sugarcraft Guild, Lyn is introducing a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to elevate their sugar flower skills from the comfort of their homes.

The Sugar Flower Academy Subscription Box promises a delightful journey into the world of sugar artistry. Crafted for both experienced decorators and budding flower creators, this subscription offers the chance to craft a new, exquisite sugar flower every month. As a testament to its flexibility, subscribers can opt for a monthly plan or commit to 3 or 6 months in advance—a perfect gift for the upcoming festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering a monthly masterclass, subscribers can anticipate learning the art of creating stunning sugar flowers, with Lyn imparting her extensive knowledge each month to enhance their skills. Sharing with them her passion for sugar flowers that sprouted from her own creative works, decorating wedding cakes.

Local Sugar Flower Artist Launches Exclusive Sugar Flower Subscription Box

"I want to inspire you too, share my skills with you, and help you develop your flower-making techniques," expresses Lyn, whose work has graced the pages of various magazines.

"My mission is to share my passion with as many people as I can, teaching them how to make gorgeous sugar flowers," says Lyn, who attributes her love for flowers to her mother's beautiful garden. She then added: “I know my mum would be so proud and would have loved to have subscribed herself, so I am dedicating this new product to her.”