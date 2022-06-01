Bognor's Place St Maur is shaping up, council says

They went on to explain that, although work on the regeneration project continues, the public will be able to access much of the newly paved central space for the upcoming long weekend.

‘We can see the finishing line now, although some areas will be protected with temporary fencing while they take root,” the spokesperson continued.

The water jets are also on site, with the appropriate connections ready to go, and should be commissioned and in use over the coming weeks.

Work continues on the Place ST Maur project

"Some of the work at Place St Maur has taken longer than expected and the reasons for this are not unique to this project,” the spokesperson added.

"The construction industry has been affected by the extraordinary circumstances of recent, and current, global events, which have increased demand for materials and resulted in shortages in some of the products we need. We are working as hard as we can to complete the work as soon as possible and really appreciate the patience of our residents and visitors.”

Councillor David Edwards (Con), chair of the Environment Committee added: “It is so exciting seeing this project coming together, especially as the summer approaches. Even though we still have work to do, we are looking forward to this being done soon and expect Place St Maur to be a popular new destination in Bognor Regis for residents and visitors alike.”

Work on the Place St Maur project started back in October, following a lengthy consultation process by Arun District Council.

It is hoped the £1.5 million project, which is set to include modern water features and new seating, will create an attractive gateway between the seafront and the town centre, improving trade from local businesses as visitors move from one part of the town to another.

When finished, the area will feature a flexible plaza area with wave patterned surfacing and central water jets to be lit at night, along with shallow pools for water play. The Place St Maur area will also include space to host events.