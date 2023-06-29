Book of Condolence at Ashdown Forest after unexpected death of popular CEO James Adler

There is a book of Condolence at Ashdown Forest following the sudden death of its popular CEO James Adler.

Ashdown Forest announced the sad news at the beginning of June and tributes have been pouring in to the Ashdown Forest Centre since then.

Colleagues recently issued another message that said: “In light of the untimely passing of our CEO and friend, James Adler, it comes as no surprise that we have received a large volume of requests to pass forward condolences to both the Conservators of Ashdown Forest and to James’s family. For those of you who wish to, you are now welcome to sign a book of condolence, which will remain at the Forest Centre (Information Barn) for a short period of time and will then be presented to the family.”

The Ashdown Forest Centre is on Colemans Hatch Road, Wych Cross. The Information Barn is open on weekdays from 9am to 4.30pm and at weekends from 11am to 5pm (subject to volunteer availability).

James joined Ashdown Forest in January 2021. Colleagues said he was passionate about the forest and had been working on a strategy to safeguard its biodiversity.

A statement from staff and Conservators of the Forest at ashdownforest.org said: “James dedicated his time to helping visitors enjoy everything the Forest has to offer and was leading a team that shares his enthusiasm and energy. His leadership, knowledge and passion will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.”