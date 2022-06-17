Borde Hill Garden in Haywards Heath hosts Sussex Guild Contemporary Craft Show

Sussex Guild members will be showing their work in a craft village of marquee pods on the lawns of the Azalea Ring.

Visitors will be able to meet the designer makers and see spectacular examples of ceramics, furniture, glass, jewellery, metalwork, textile art, woodwork and more, which can be purchased or commissioned.

A spokesperson said: “In addition, there will be craft demonstrations, including two daily timed dramatic and unpredictable raku kiln firings where red hot pots are removed from a kiln and placed in a sealed smoke chamber before being removed to be decorated with marks made from horsehair or drawing with a feather onto red hot surfaces.”

Ceramics by Sarah Cox

June is also one of the best times to experience the colours and scents of the Rose Garden.

Tickets for adults cost £10.50 (concessions £10, ages 3-16 £7, group £7.95 pre-paid, Family Day Ticket £34).