Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Bosham Co-op is set to reopen after forklift ram-raid last year

Bosham Co-op is set to reopen after thieves ram-raided the building with a forklift last year.

By Joe Stack
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:44 BST

In the early hours of September 24 last year, balaclava-clad men smashed into the shop with forklift truck and emptied the ATM into a blue pickup truck.

The truck was later found in Sheepwash Lane in East Lavant having been abandoned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After eight month of repairs, the shop is now set to reopen on Wednesday, May 10. It follows extensive structural works and the installation of a new shop front.

Most Popular
Photo by Eddie MitchellPhoto by Eddie Mitchell
Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Inside the fridges have also been replaced which will improve energy efficiency as part of Southern Co-op's commitment to sustainability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To reduce food waste, the new store will also offer Too Good To Go - a leading surplus food app connecting customers to restaurants and stores that have unsold food.

Lindsay Costello, store manager, said: "Thanks to all our customers for bearing with us whilst we got the store back and running again. Everyone has been working extremely hard behind the scenes to make this happen.

"There are a few new products in store so I'm really looking forward to getting back in there and so are my colleagues."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Station Road store will continue to offer customers a bakery, takeaway hot and cold drinks and food including a few new additions.

As a co-operative, members can also access exclusive Southern Co-op offers as well as help raise money for food banks with 2p being added to the pot per qualifying transaction every time a customer swipes their membership card.

Southern Co-op is celebrating its 150th birthday this year after being founded in Portsmouth in 1873.