Bosham Co-op is set to reopen after thieves ram-raided the building with a forklift last year.

In the early hours of September 24 last year, balaclava-clad men smashed into the shop with forklift truck and emptied the ATM into a blue pickup truck.

The truck was later found in Sheepwash Lane in East Lavant having been abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After eight month of repairs, the shop is now set to reopen on Wednesday, May 10. It follows extensive structural works and the installation of a new shop front.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Inside the fridges have also been replaced which will improve energy efficiency as part of Southern Co-op's commitment to sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To reduce food waste, the new store will also offer Too Good To Go - a leading surplus food app connecting customers to restaurants and stores that have unsold food.

Lindsay Costello, store manager, said: "Thanks to all our customers for bearing with us whilst we got the store back and running again. Everyone has been working extremely hard behind the scenes to make this happen.

"There are a few new products in store so I'm really looking forward to getting back in there and so are my colleagues."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Station Road store will continue to offer customers a bakery, takeaway hot and cold drinks and food including a few new additions.

As a co-operative, members can also access exclusive Southern Co-op offers as well as help raise money for food banks with 2p being added to the pot per qualifying transaction every time a customer swipes their membership card.