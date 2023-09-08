Fitness coach Derek Garner has told of his overwhelming pride in contributing to the well-being of so many people since launching his flourishing Bosham gym two years ago.

Derek says he is excited about the continued success at CrossFit Bosham as well as the incredibly influential impact the business is having on the West Sussex community.

He admits he could never have imagined the rapidity of the growth of CrossFit Bosham, which came about after he started coaching a friend one-to-one in a local field. Before long, it was clear there was huge demand for his services and now the gym boasts a team of six coaches and 120 members.

He said: “Seeing the growth of this community over the past two years overwhelms me. I feel so privileged to provide a space that allows people to exceed their own expectations, champion each other and grow together! CrossFit works, for all ages and abilities, you just have to give it a chance. CrossFit Bosham caters for a wide range of ages and abilities.

“CrossFit Bosham has podiumed eight times in 2023 alone, across various national competitions, including four first places. We also started the year with a small weekly programme for teenagers that has grown to be so popular that we’re upping their classes to three times a week.

“In the masters’ category, Diana Beale set out to achieve a 70kg deadlift as part of a series of challenges to celebrate her 70th birthday. She achieved this in the Spring and set a new personal best in August of an impressive 88kg.”

As for community involvement, CrossFit Bosham ran a stand at the Bosham Primary Summer Fair, has organised one-off sessions in Bosham and Lavant Primary schools, held kids’ summer camps through the holidays and the gym also sponsors Bosham Cricket Club.

Those who have enjoyed the benefits of attending the Delling Lane premises have heaped praise on Derek and his team.

Mark Sheldrake, a member since January 2022, says he has seen great improvements since he started attending the gym a little over a year and a half ago.

He added: “I’d turned 40, was fairly out of shape, inflexible, lethargic, hadn’t really ever exercised properly before. I’d heard great things about CrossFit Bosham; its community and their outcomes.

“Slowly, I saw my fitness improve. I found I could move more easily. I had more energy and vitality. Now, I can’t ever imagine life without CrossFit Bosham. It’s such a fantastic space for growth and community. I can see the huge change in myself and others.”

Dave Rough, a coach since January, says being a part of a coaching team that not only performs at a competitive level in CrossFit, but also strives to improve and keep on developing as top CrossFit coaches is unique.