Boutique lifestyle hotel Port Eastbourne for sale for less than replacement cost

Despite the turbulence of COVID-19, Port not only opened its doors—it flourished. Now, five years later, the hotel is trading profitably and poised for further expansion.

Port’s 19-room, freehold property occupies a prime seafront position on Eastbourne’s Royal Parade. With an acclaimed coastal restaurant, thoughtfully curated interiors, and a distinctive identity rooted in its surroundings, Port offers guests an experience that is at once laid-back and elevated.

“We launched Port to show what the British seaside could be—modern, soulful, and unforgettable,” says co-founder Ian R Douglas. “The concept has proven its strength. Port is profitable, scalable, and ready for its next chapter. My move back to my native Cape Town is the sole reason for this sale.”

Port’s success speaks for itself:

Designated as an official hotel for the annual Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament - a combined ATP and WTA event held at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, typically the week before Wimbledon, and is part of the official grass-court season.

for the annual - a combined ATP and WTA event held at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, typically the week before Wimbledon, and is part of the official grass-court season. Winner of the 2021 International Hotel & Property Awards – Best Global Hotel Under 50 Rooms

– Best Global Hotel Under 50 Rooms Consistently rated among Eastbourne’s top five hotels on Booking.com and TripAdvisor

on Booking.com and TripAdvisor A direct booking rate of 62% , ensuring healthy profit margins

, ensuring healthy profit margins Over 15,000 Instagram followers and influencer partnerships reaching 1.6 million+ people

and influencer partnerships reaching Featured in Conde Nast Traveller, The Times, Elle Decoration, The Telegraph, and more

and more Strategic partnerships with Antler, Pai Skincare, Urban Industry, and Towner Gallery

Port Eastbourne is currently enjoying a bumper summer season, with bookings and revenues well ahead of last year, buoyed by an exceptional British summer and strong demand for stylish domestic getaways. Quieter periods are increasingly supported by a growing corporate client base, with business travellers opting for Port’s best-in-class beds, powerful showers, and modern amenities—eschewing dated corporate chains and tired B&B offerings.

While Port Eastbourne is now five years old, the hotel remains in excellent condition, having been meticulously maintained and originally renovated to an exceptionally high standard. With over £100,000 per room invested in the acquisition and transformation of the property, the current asking price represents outstanding value, coming in below replacement cost on a per-room basis.

Beyond the accolades, Port is underpinned by a commercially robust model that blends lifestyle branding with sound operational fundamentals. The sale includes:

The 19-room freehold property, including all FF&E

Operational restaurant and bar

Port Hotel™ brand, trademarks, social media channels, domain, and IP

brand, trademarks, social media channels, domain, and IP Customer database, marketing infrastructure, and booking systems

With strong seasonal occupancies and a loyal guest base, Port is ideal for an investor or operator seeking a plug-and-play boutique brand with proven legs.

“Port has always been about people—real hospitality, thoughtful design, community,” says Douglas. “We’ve laid the foundation. Now it’s someone else’s turn to build on it.”

Interested parties are invited to contact:

GPS Business Sales:

Tel: (+44) 01323 727271

More about the hotel: www.porthotel.co.uk

1 . Contributed Port Eastbourne - The Big Room Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Bar - Port Hotel Eastbourne Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Port Hotel Eastbourne - Bedroom Photo: Submitted