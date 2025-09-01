Brand new nursery now open in the heart of Lewes!

Kiddie Capers Childcare, a well-established provider of Early Years Education in Sussex, has opened their 11th setting in Rusbridge House, Rusbridge Lane in the heart of Lewes.

This centrally located nursery brings flexible and affordable childcare for children aged 0-5, to the town of Lewes, offering all year round (51 weeks) and term time only (38 weeks) care, with all types of funding accepted.

Kiddie Capers Childcare have transformed Rusbridge House from offices into a brand-new nursery, blending historic features of the building, the town’s heritage with a modern learning environment.

“I’m so proud to be the manager of our brand-new Lewes setting and have loved meeting our new families and welcoming all our new children into the setting this week. The children have loved exploring the brand-new spaces and our daily trips out into the local community” said Lisa O’Hara, Manager.

The nursery has:

A large freeflow area including role play zones to let the children’s creative juices flow!

Dedicated learning spaces for each age group

Sleep room

The nursery is now enrolling children aged from 0-5 – if you would like to arrange a personalised tour, you can get in touch with their dedicated Admissions Team on 01444 616680 or on [email protected]

With Ofsted rated ‘Good’ settings, and 5* Google review for their sites located from Ardingly to the South Coast, they have a range of childcare settings to suit everyone. To find out more, visit their website here https://kiddiecaperschildcare.co.uk/ or call their enquiries line on 01444 616680.