Brand new nursery set to open in the heart of Lewes!

Kiddie Capers Childcare, a well-established provider of Early Years Education with multiple settings across Sussex, is set to open their doors in the heart of Lewes on 1st September 2025. Offering childcare to children from ages 0 to 5, they are set to open in the historic Lewes premise of Rusbridge House, just off South Street, bringing flexible and affordable childcare to the local community.

Open from 07.30-18.00, and accepting all types of funding, this setting will offer all year round (51 weeks) and term time only (38 weeks) care, providing a high quality Early Years Education that fits around your family needs.

This brand-new nursery will include:

Focussed areas for each age group (under 2’s, toddlers and preschool)

A dedicated sleep room

Large freeflow area including role play zones to let the children’s creative juices flow!

Regular trips out to the nature reserve and nearby town

“We provide a truly enriching Early Years education, where every child’s potential is reached, and individuality is celebrated. We pride ourselves on developing a range of educational activities and outdoor adventures, led by the children's curiosity, to spark their imagination and foster a love of learning” said Matt Cornford, Managing Director.

“At Kiddie Capers Childcare, we believe that putting our people first matters – we offer a sector leading renumeration and benefits package for all colleagues as we know that a happy team means happy children, and that’s what we care about. We are thrilled to finally be opening our doors in Lewes, the town I grew up in, whilst in turn supporting the government’s expansion of funded hours that we know is so vitally important to working families”

With 10 sites across Sussex, with 5* Google reviews, Kiddie Capers Childcare is a rapidly growing company owned and operated by two local Sussex families. They have built a team of dedicated colleagues and practitioners who put children at the heart of everything they do.

In recognition of their achievements, in 2024 Kiddie Capers Childcare was ranked in the Best Companies ‘Top 50 Best Small Company to Work For in the UK’ listings – a fantastic achievement demonstrating innovation in a sector facing significant challenges.

Parent reviews echo their achievements:

“From the moment we chose Kiddie Capers Childcare, we knew we’d found something special”

“The staff are so lovely and have so much energy!”

“Our daughter loves going and is learning and developing at a great pace”

“Every day is filled with new and fun activities!”

With Ofsted rated ‘Good’ settings and sites located from Ardingly to the South Coast, they have a range of childcare settings to suit everyone. To find out more, visit their website here https://kiddiecaperschildcare.co.uk/ or call their enquiries line on 01444 616680.