A dog-friendly West Sussex pub has seen its summer terrace transformation bring in bags of customers for its breakfast trade.

The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning was closed earlier this year for work that saw part of the car park turned into a patio seating area with heated shelter.

During the summer, customers have been enjoying food and drink on the terrace, with views over the historic town centre.

Restaurant manager Stephanie Whelan said: "We have been doing a project at the beginning of the year, where we shut for a couple of months, and opened in May.

The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill are now offering breakfasts after the recent installation of the all weather covered extension. SR2409181 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

"We now have a beautiful terraced area, which you can come and enjoy all day from 8am. Breakfast is 8am to 12 noon, Wednesday to Sunday.

"We do full breafast, pastries and pancakes, and we are just going to venture into lots of different snacks, so there will be lighter things. You can always have a nice cake from our display cabinet. At 12 o'clock we revert back into being a pub again.

"We are very dog-friendly and we have lots of space. There is lots of seating and a covered area that is also heated, so if you fancy being in the sun or under the shade, we have got that as well.

"If you want to come down and see us, that would be absolutely lovely. Come on in and ask us any questions, see what we have done, have a look at the menus - it will be lovely to see you."

Head waitress Anya Robinson, breakfast chef Ollie Gardner and manager Stephanie Whelan at The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning. SR2409181 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill, in Steyning High Street, serves breakfast from 8am to 11.30am Wednesday to Sunday, lunch and dinner from 12pm to 9.30pm Monday to Saturday, and Sunday food form 12pm to 8pm. Bar hours are 12pm to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 10pm Sunday.