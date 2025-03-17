Bright new approach to Mid Sussex garden centre

Visitors to a Hassocks garden centre will be presented with a colourful and captivating display as staff have been busy cultivating the arrival planters.

The entrance to family-run South Downs Nurseries is set to take on a whole new look with a riot of colour and botanical interest promised throughout the growing season.

"We have completely revamped the enormous, waist-high planters between the car park and the main entrance", said Lorna from the Brighton Road business. "Many of the plants were raised in our own nurseries to create this Mediterranean themed, formal garden. We have created a low maintenance display with drought some tolerant species, that will bring seasonal colour and interest all year round. It will hopefully provide customers with examples of what can be achieved in a confined space by choosing the right plants for the right space, and making sure the soil is properly prepared beforehand."

As the new plantings thicken and fill-out, the whole area will flourish. Staff will be on hand to give expert guidance for those wishing to create something similar in their own gardens.