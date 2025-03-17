Brighton and Hove ranks as a commercial property hotspot

Demand for commercial property investment soared by 28% year-on-year in Q4 2024, marking the largest annual increase since Q2 2021, following a second consecutive bank rate cut.1 But which UK cities offer the best opportunities for commercial property success, and which pose the greatest challenges?

Leicester is the top city to thrive in commercial property in 2025

Leicester claims the top spot as the best UK city to own a commercial property in 2025, boasting an impressive final score of 7.06/10. With retail sales at 100.3% of 2019 levels, the city has fully bounced back post-pandemic. Commercial properties remain an attractive investment, with a modest 3.79% increase in rateable value over five years, as well as relatively low crime rates, with only 6 shoplifting cases and around 1 non-residential burglary per 1,000 businesses.

Bristol ranks as a top city for commercial property investment, scoring 7/10 overall. Thanks to a relatively low business closure rate of 118 per 1,000 businesses, the South West city offers a supportive landscape for enterprises to thrive. Investors also benefit from one of the lowest long-term flood risks in the UK, making Bristol a safer bet for commercial property. While the city faces a slightly higher crime rate - with 9 shoplifting incidents per 1,000 businesses - a 2.86% increase in rateable value indicates steady property demand over five years.

In third place is Derby, earning a final score of 6.99/10. Compared to 2019 levels, Derby’s commercial property landscape benefitted from 102% in city centre retail sales, indicating healthy consumer spending. Safety is another advantage, with non-residential burglaries remaining low at just 1 per 1,000 businesses. With slightly lower empty premises relief to be provided in 2024-5 at £193,291 per 1,000 businesses - compared to its East Midlands counterpart Leicester, with £261,469 per 1,000 businesses - this could hint at fewer vacancies and a more stable occupancy rate in Derby.

Rounding off the top five best UK cities to own a commercial property are Brighton and Hove (6.88/10) and Preston (6.75/10). While retail sales soar to 114.7% of 2019 levels - the fourth highest growth among all cities analysed - the seaside city faces higher business closure rates (136.57 per 1,000 businesses) and crime levels, reporting 11 shoplifting cases per 1,000 businesses. Meanwhile, Preston offers a more stable business environment with a lower crime rate (7 shoplifting cases per 1,000 businesses) and a higher business survival rate (128 closures per 1,000 businesses).

Wendy Burgess, from commercial property experts Alan Boswell Group, has commented on the evolving commercial property landscape in the UK:

“The UK’s commercial property market is undergoing a complex recovery, with investor interest growing in certain regions, while challenges persist. The surge in demand seen in Q4 2024 suggests a cautious optimism, yet it’s clear that the outlook varies significantly by location. Cities like Leicester and Bristol benefit from strong retail sales and appreciating property values, while cities such as Cardiff and Birmingham face significant hurdles, including high business closures and stagnant property value growth.

Top commercial property hotspots

Cities with higher crime rates may face rising premiums for burglary and theft coverage, while locations at greater risk of flooding, such as Cardiff, will require more specialised flood protection to safeguard assets. With fluctuating property values and the potential for higher vacancy rates, property owners must review their insurance policies regularly. Engaging proactively with insurers can help mitigate potential risks and ensure coverage aligns with market conditions and local hazards.”