Brighton-based Altnets partners with Camozzi Automation UK to launch revolutionary low emissions FTTx product series

Following their successful collaboration in 2024, Local SME, Altnets, is pleased to announce that Camozzi Automation UK has chosen it as the first distributor on the market of the V4000 PLUS LE Series. This connector represents a significant milestone to redefine UK telecoms with sustainable, high-performance infrastructure technologies

Developed and manufactured by Camozzi Technopolymers—part of the Camozzi Group—and brought to the UK market by Camozzi Automation UK, the V4000 PLUS LE Series is crafted from sustainable, bio-renewable raw materials. This innovative product series exceeds performance standards while cutting carbon emissions by an impressive 85% (compared to the standard Series V4000 PLUS). Known for their technical expertise and commitment to quality, Camozzi Automation is one of Europe's most innovative manufacturers, with its headquarters in Italy.

Camozzi Automation appointed Altnets as its first UK distribution partner, stressing Altnets' extensive telecoms experience, dedication to innovation and sustainable supply chain practices. The relationship is already making waves with the release of the V4000 PLUS LE Series, which is seen as a watershed moment for environmentally conscious Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across the UK.

“At Camozzi Technopolymers, a key part of our identity is our commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles, with a strong focus on advancing sustainable manufacturing processes”, said Nausicaa Martinelli, Sales Manager at Camozzi Technopolymers. She added: “The V4000 Series PLUS LE marks a significant result in this journey, as it embodies all the essential elements of a truly traceable green product—from the use of bio-based raw materials and energy-efficient electric injection moulding machinesto 100% green energy powering the production process."

Altnets x Camozzi Team

"At Camozzi, we've long prioritised sustainable innovation, and Altnets was the clear choice to carry our message forward in the UK," said Les Brogden, Sales Director at Camozzi Automation UK.

"Their technical knowledge, market insight, and shared sustainability values make them the ideal partner to introduce the V4000 PLUS LE to UK telecoms providers."

Introducing the V4000 PLUS LE: A Greener Future for FTTx

The product series consists of three components: a Low Emissions Connector, an End Cap, and a Reducer, all of which are designed to provide superior functional and technical performance while also aligning with the UK's carbon reduction targets. These modernised components contribute to greener telecommunications builds and have strong impact resistance and thermal stability, assuring long-term dependability. Camozzi Technopolymers’ products, manufactured in Italy, exceed quality standards and combine creativity, durability, and sustainability in a ground-breaking solution.

With the UK Government's net zero targets creeping closer, this partnership comes at a crucial time for ISPs. Due to its strong focus on ESG,Camozzi Technopolymers has made a Life Cycle Assessment of the connectors SeriesV4000 PLUS LE. This methodology made it possible to calculate the Carbon Footprint value of the connector.

“Altnets and Camozzi Automation UK are spearheading the journey towards a greener future in the UK telecoms industry,” said Leigh Buckwell, Altnets’ Technical Director.

“Altnets remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions in the telecommunications sector, supporting and emphasising innovation to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers while reducing environmental impact.”

As ISPs seek solutions to decrease emissions and future-proof infrastructure builds, the V4000 PLUS LE arrives at a pivotal moment. It is a significant step forward in environmental responsibility alongside technical engineering quality, designed for challenging circumstances and built for longevity. Together, telecoms industry specialists can make a meaningful difference in carbon emissions associated with the sector by adopting sustainable practices and choosing planet-friendly solutions that benefit both fibre builds and our environment, now and into the future.

Ready to future-proof your fibre network while reducing environmental impact?

Speak to the Altnets team today to learn more about Camozzi Technopolymers’ V4000 PLUS LE Series and how sustainable, high-performance microduct connections can support your next build.

Email [email protected]to request product details and technical specifications or to discuss your project requirements.