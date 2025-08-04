Brighton-based Altnets welcomes top UK telecoms Leader to fuel business growth

Appointment of ISPA Chairman Steve Leighton signals exciting expansion plans for one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025.

Brighton’s Altnets, the fast-growing infrastructure supplier supporting broadband rollout across the UK, has appointed high-profile telecoms figure Steve Leighton as Strategic Advisor to the Board. The move marks a significant moment for the South Coast business, which was recently named one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025 and is entering a new chapter of leadership and expansion.

More than just a new chapter for Altnets, this appointment is a powerful declaration of the company's future course and its commitment to assisting the UK's quickly changing connectivity demands. Under Steve's counsel, Altnets will enhance its standing as a major force behind full fibre broadband infrastructure delivery, supporting the transformation of the telecoms industry.

With 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications sector, plus a stint in government, Steve offers Altnets an unparalleled combination of entrepreneurial skills and policy knowledge. Former CEO of Voneus and current Chair of ISPA (the Internet Service Providers Association), Leighton is well-known in the UK telecoms sector. His appointment is anticipated to accelerate Altnets' national and international growth and encourage additional investment and innovation from its Brighton headquarters, as he has experience scaling businesses, influencing national policy, and advancing digital connectivity.

The company currently employs a growing number of people and is now seeking to grow, recruit more local talent, and position itself as a Southeast success story in the UK's digital infrastructure growth. Reflecting on his appointment, Steve shares:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Altnets. I’m focused on working with businesses that have a clear edge in a competitive market, and Altnets has that. I want to work with driven, like-minded people who share my values, ambition, and positive spirit. The Altnets team ticks every box, and I’m looking forward to helping them realise their big plans while having some fun along the way!”

This appointment coincides with the formal transition of Olly Shepherd into the role of Managing Director, marking a new phase of leadership for Altnets as the business intensifies its emphasis on development, innovation, and market expansion.

Olly said:

“Steve’s appointment represents a significant milestone for us and underscores our position as a leading force across the telecommunications sector.

“His guidance will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of growth and strengthen industry partnerships. Having someone of his calibre on board is a major step forward as we grow our impact locally and across the UK.

“This appointment shows our commitment to partnering with top industry experts to deliver outstanding connectivity and lasting value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Steve has been a catalyst behind some of the UK’s most significant infrastructure projects in recent years, driven by his enthusiasm for the telecoms sector and its ability to change lives through connection. By facilitating quicker, more connected communities and streamlining supply chains for ISPs, Altnets continue to create waves in the telecoms industry. Now that Steve is advising the board, the business is well on its way to helping the UK achieve its digital goals while also opening new opportunities from its base in Brighton.

