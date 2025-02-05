Brighton-based multichannel B2B prospecting firm expands with European acquisition

Brighton-based multichannel B2B prospecting firm expands, acquiring a high-performance email prospecting agency based in the Netherlands.

Sopro, a lead generation and sales engagement specialist, has expanded its European presence with the acquisition of Reach Supreme, based in the Netherlands.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Sopro’s foothold in the Dutch market while further solidifying its position as a global leader in outbound prospecting.

This deal provides a platform for founder exit from Reach Supreme while ensuring seamless continuity of service for existing customers through Sopro’s multichannel outreach platform and services.

The transition will commence February 2025 and is expected to incorporate a seamless experience for active clients. Reach Supreme's customers will benefit from an enhanced offering powered by Sopro’s cutting-edge technology, expanded multichannel outreach capabilities, and a broader suite of services.

Co-Founders of Reach Supreme Bas Wakker and Andre Komar, comments:

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Sopro. Our clients can look forward to breaking into their respective markets with the robust hyper personalised multi-channel outreach capabilities of Sopro. Exiting Reach Supreme like this is more than we could have hoped for.

Shortly after launching Reach Supreme, we learned about Sopro, an industry pioneer and now one of its largest global players. Once we recognized our need for additional resources, Sopro was the first company we approached. Their technology, resources, and expertise align perfectly with our clients’ needs, and we were excited to discover their interest in this acquisition, especially since they’re retaining our Dutch CSMs to ensure seamless client support.”

This acquisition prioritises service continuity, customer success, and enhanced value, and includes the transfer of members of Reach Supreme's Customer Success team to join Sopro full-time, ensuring in-depth migration of customer scenarios and bringing additional capacity benefits to Sopro.

Co-founder and CEO of Sopro, Ryan Welmans, comments:

“We are delighted to announce this exciting new chapter for Sopro and our partners at Reach Supreme. The Sopro team look forward to building on Reach Supreme’s impressive legacy, growth and achievements in the region and this deal highlights Sopro’s long term commitment to the Netherlands.”

Strengthening Sopro’s European Expansion StrategyThe predominantly Dutch client base of Reach Supreme presents Sopro with a unique opportunity to establish a stronger presence in the Netherlands, reinforcing its expertise in multilingual outreach and commitment to expanding within the European B2B prospecting space.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Sopro, as its first deal of this kind, signaling further strategic growth initiatives in the future.