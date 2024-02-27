Brighton based programmatic agency wins global award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Selected from a pool of over 1700 entries worldwide, Crimtan's win underscores its innovative and data-driven approach to digital marketing. The award recognises Crimtan's outstanding achievement in crafting and executing exceptional integrated campaign strategies in collaboration with Plaza Premium Group.

Josh Wilson, Commercial Director for APAC at Crimtan, said: "We are honoured to be recognised by the Summit International Awards for our collaborative effort with Plaza Premium Group. This award is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital advertising and delivering exceptional results for our clients and our partnership exemplifies the power of innovation and strategic agility in driving marketing excellence.”

The winning campaign leveraged dynamic creative optimisation (DCO) to efficiently target in-market travellers for Plaza Premium Group, resulting in a remarkable 37% increase in new customers within the first month of implementation. Crimtan's agile and flexible approach enabled quick adaptations to seasonality and market dynamics, driving brand awareness and remarkable ROI.

Esther Tan, Global Director of Marketing at Plaza Premium Group, commented, “This represents the first stage in an ongoing campaign, and we’ve already seen major success in acquiring and converting new customers. Because of the nature of the travel industry, Crimtan’s speed to market and flexibility allowed us to pivot to changes quickly and efficiently. We’re looking forward to partnering with Crimtan further as we continue to grow our business, brands and product offerings.”