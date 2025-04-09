Brighton-based Telecoms Expert,Altnets, Alongside CommScope Power the Fibre Takeover across UK Broadband and Central Office Networks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To support and future-proof fibre optic innovations in the broadband and central office sectors, CommScope, a world leader in network infrastructure solutions, has joined forces with Altnets, a leading FTTX distributor in the UK.

●Beyond product distribution, this collaboration involves Altnets providing fibre-focused solutions for vital network, infrastructure and facility expansion. Through industry conferences and technology marketing initiatives, Altnets will strongly promote CommScope's innovations to drive the UK’s full-fibre upgrade.

●CommScope's solutions will revolutionise service provider Central Offices using Altnets' solid industry relationships, guaranteeing a smooth integration of CommScope's central office fibre optic and broadband solutions.

As part of the UK Government’s Project Gigabit, internet service providers (“ISPs”) are working to upgrade the nation’s data infrastructure. As one of the UK’s leading fibre suppliers, Brighton-based Altnets has already been at the forefront of bridging the UK’s digital divide. Altnets and CommScope will accelerate these fibre rollouts, improve network resilience, and support the next phase of digital connectivity. Additionally, supplying CommScope’s world-leading products paves the way for Altnets to support the rollout of FTTX networks and central offices, which will be of key importance for the future of the nation’s economic prosperity.

Paul Britnell, Co-Founder of Altnets, said, “We’re incredibly excited to support CommScope’s initiative to further support the UK telecoms sector, helping ISPs build faster and more resilient networks for the digital future. We are delivering high-density fibre connectivity solutions that are instrumental in FttX networks. Altnets is proud to play a key role in advancing the UK’s digital infrastructure."

CommScope's central office fibre optic and broadband solutions give network operators and ISPs access to the scalable, high-quality infrastructure needed to satisfy the increasing demand for ultra-fast broadband and connectivity in the UK. By harnessing Altnets' established market position and logistical expertise, these advanced connectivity solutions will be available throughout the UK.

Ronald Van der Kraan, VP Broadband – EMEA, commented: We are pleased to be working with Altnets, who have vast industry expertise in full fibre products. We look forward to collaborating more to level up the UK’s digital infrastructure.”

As a fibre optic specialist, Altnets is in a unique position to efficiently supply CommScope's products to UK clients, guaranteeing that network operators, and ISPs have access to advanced fibre networks with GPON, XGS-PON, and high-density fibre solutions to meet rising bandwidth demands, alongside high-capacity 5G and wireless deployments for fronthaul, backhaul, and small cells.

Network operators must prioritise complete authority over their Optical Distribution Frames and fibre management systems and expand into high-processing Central Offices to accommodate the growing demand for data consumption. CommScope and Altnets ensure that the UK stays at the forefront of connectivity by providing innovative solutions that will drive the next phase of digital infrastructure.

Contact Altnets at [email protected] to enquire about CommScope’s product catalogue now.