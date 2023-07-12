Brighton-based TrustedHousesitters wins prestigious employer award

Annual campaign by Escape the City spotlights the top organisations that people can ‘escape’ to from their traditional corporate jobs.The list comes at a time when consumers and job-seekers alike are shifting attention towards more planet-friendly, human, and purpose-led companies.

TrustedHousesitters has been selected for The Escape 100, a well-known campaign highlighting the top purpose-led organisations to ‘escape to’ in 2023.

Beating some 13,000 other company nominations, TrustedHousesitters has come out top thanks to our inspiring mission, positive impact and flexible working environment - ranking alongside social enterprise giants like Too Good To Go, Origin Coffee, Rude Health, FLOWN, City to Sea, HereWeFlo and Finisterre.

Since the pandemic started, employees all over the world have been given time to think about what really matters to them, and attitudes are shifting as job-seekers prioritise meaningful, flexible and forward-thinking work environments.

The TrustedHousesitters team at the summer social in June.

Mathew Prior, CEO at TrustedHousesitters commented on what the campaign means to the company: “It is fantastic for TrustedHousesitters to be recognised as a great place to work. We pride ourselves on providing excellent benefits and being remote-first, with many of the team working across the globe with full flexibility.

“Here, we put staff first and our employee growth of 27% over the last year proves that the measures that we have, and continue to put in place are appealing to jobseekers across a range of specialities.”

In Escape the City’s recent survey of 1,500 job-seekers, 89% want a career with a clear sense of purpose (up from 71% in 2015), with 73% saying that their reflection time during the pandemic has made them reevaluate their path. Furthermore, for 74% of professionals a flexible working location is the primary barometer they use when choosing a new role.

Dom Jackman, Founder of Escape the City, explained further: “The job market is still dealing with the impact of the pandemic, and jobseekers will have to work harder than ever to find opportunities that align with their values. This list has been designed to rank organisations on the metrics that really matter. What are they doing to save our planet? How do they look after their people? What problems are they solving? These are all things that jobseekers want to know in 2023, and we hope this list helps talented people discover interesting opportunities and organisations that they might not have found otherwise.”

Beth Lewis, People and Operations Lead at TrustedHousesitters commented: “Being a part of the team at TrustedHousesitters is empowering, kind and respectful.

“Everyone here shares the same values and the company’s mission and purpose is clearly at the centre of all work. The executive team is transparent, which I think adds to the trusting culture that we’re a part of and I know that everyone’s shared passion is what makes TrustedHousesitters a great place to work,”

The Escape 100 campaign was started by Escape the City. While on their mission to help a million people quit their corporate jobs and find work that matters to them and the world, they began to wonder: what actually makes an organisation different, forward-thinking, and impactful? They came up with a scoring system of six criteria (Impact, People, Mission, Planet, Innovation and B-Corp) to rank companies, including anonymous employee reviews - and ‘The Escape 100’ was born.

